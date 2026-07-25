Please help me making my dream come true

Dear Sir J. Donaldson,

I am addressing this missive to you in order to submit a request.

My name is Anissa, I am a 16 years old highschool student from Senegal.

I’ve been studying in a public school since 6th grade.

Thankfully I got a scholarship for a prestigious highschool for the next two years. Unfortuntely this scholarship doesn’t cover everything.

Nevertheless, I am encountering financial hardships, regarding the purchase of the required devices, as well as the living expenses.

Sir, I humbly request your assistance.

I have great dreams, and I am persuaded that your kindness would be the key to making them come true.

I am making all possible efforts to obtain a source of income. However this is a difficult endeavour.

In the hope of a favorable response, please accept my highest consideration.

With all my reverence,

Anissa.