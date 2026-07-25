Please Help Me Make it for My College Graduation

Help Me Cross the Graduation Stage





For years, I’ve had the privilege of serving children with disabilities and their families through Resolute Advocacy & Interventions while working full-time as a single mother and raising my family. Behind the scenes, I was also pursuing a bachelor’s degree—often studying after long workdays and late into the night once my children were asleep.

This July, that hard work comes full circle as I prepare to walk across the stage and receive my Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Phoenix.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of friends, my commencement regalia has already been fully funded. I am deeply grateful for their kindness and encouragement.

My remaining goal is to raise funds for the travel expenses needed to attend my commencement ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. Your support will help cover transportation, hotel accommodations, meals, and other necessary travel costs so I can be present to celebrate this milestone.

This degree is more than a personal accomplishment. It represents years of perseverance, faith, and a commitment to becoming an even stronger advocate and leader for the families I serve. I have also been accepted into my master’s program and look forward to continuing this journey.

Whether you’re able to give $10, $25, $50, or simply share this campaign, every act of support brings me one step closer to crossing that stage.

Thank you for believing in me, celebrating this milestone, and being part of my journey. I look forward to carrying everything I’ve learned into the next chapter of serving families and strengthening communities.

With gratitude,

Deidra Edwards



