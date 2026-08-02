I was recently, fired from my job, and I've been trying to get a job and found when an insurance. But I have to pass the exam, and I missed it by 3 points. So I need to take it again, but I've been struggling. Financially with nocome at all, and I wanna be able to keep my home. I'm older and have some health issues to where I can't do a lot of stuff like I used to. And don't want to move. So please help me keep my home! Thank you in advance