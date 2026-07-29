Please help me keep my family together

Hello my name is Jaclyn and I am in desperate need of help. My fiancee lost his job a couple months ago and we have been struggling to make ends meet. We have an 8 year old son who is the brightest ray of light in these dark days....he deserves so much more and we are doing everything we can but we have fallen 2 months behind in rent and desperately need help to get back on our feet. I pray that God sends us a miracle....