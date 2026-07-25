Please help me keep my dreams alive 🙏🥺

My name is babajide. Music has always been my escape, my voice, and my greatest dream. When life became difficult, music gave me hope. It has helped me express emotions I couldn't put into words and has kept me believing that my future can be better.

I've done everything I can with the little I have, but passion alone cannot pay for studio sessions, production, music videos, promotion, or the equipment needed to grow as an artist. There have been times I've had to watch opportunities pass me by simply because I couldn't afford them.

I'm not asking for luxury I'm asking for a chance. A chance to keep creating, to share my music with the world, and to prove that where you come from doesn't have to determine where you end up.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to turning this dream into reality. If you're unable to give, sharing this would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking your time to read my story and believing in someone who refuses to give up. Your kindness isn't just supporting my music it's giving hope to a dream that refuses to die. God bless you 🙏🥺