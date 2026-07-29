Please help me keep my dream alive

"I'm a disabled man in the Arizona desert with one dream before I die — to create a peaceful healing retreat for veterans and older folks who need a quiet place to rest and heal.

I currently care for 17 ducks, 3 chickens, and 2 geese. Several of them are crippled and depend on me every day. With my failing health and the high cost of feed, I’m struggling badly to keep them fed.

When my time comes, I want to leave this land to a charity that helps veterans and animal rescues.

Any help you can give would mean the world to me and these animals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."