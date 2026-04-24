Please help me keep a roof over our heads.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve always been the person who worked hard, took care of my family, and figured things out on my own. I never imagined I would be in this position.

After the birth of my youngest son, my relationship unexpectedly ended the father decided he wanted his ex back and I was left to rebuild my life as a single mother of three. I had to leave everything behind and move to California to be closer to family for support. Along the way, I was left with debt, unexpected housing expenses, and additional costs that completely drained what little savings I had. I even had to borrow money from family just to secure the place we’re staying now.

Right now, I have until the 1st of the month to come up with $700 to keep a roof over my children’s heads. If I can’t, we risk losing our home.

Any additional funds will go toward:

Clothing and shoes for my three children. Car insurance, which increased significantly after my move and is necessary so I can get to work. Helping me bridge the gap while I secure childcare for my baby.

I have already applied for jobs and have received offers, but finding childcare has become another obstacle. My youngest is too young to qualify for the Head Start/CAPP program in my area, so I’m working hard to find another solution so I can return to work as quickly as possible.

This has been one of the most humbling seasons of my life. I feel embarrassed that my children and I are in this position, but I refuse to give up. I’m choosing to fight for my family, rebuild our lives, and become the provider I know I can be again.

I believe God has a plan, even when I can’t see it. I know He will make a way, and I am praying that this fundraiser reaches people who feel led to help us through this difficult chapter.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Every prayer, every share, and every dollar brings us one step closer to stability.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting my family. God bless you.

— Sara and my three beautiful children ❤️



