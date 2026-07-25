Please help me in my powerlifting journey

As an older powerlifter. My wife and I are small business owners that employs others. When the pandemic impacted our community, it nearly put us out of business, but we put our core employees first. Consequently, my wife and I ended up taking no household income to keep our employees in jobs and working. After our business expenses are paid, there is insufficient funds to run our household.

Moreover, I am a diabetic who reinitiated weightlifting to help me metabolically. Medications for my disease are costly, and I am doing all that I can with diet and exercise to try to manage the disease process. Finally, powerlifting gives me performance goals that are crucial to motivating my exercise and nutritional decisions.

God willing, I will have a long career of competitive powerlifting and have always felt great fulfillment by doing good and right by others. I’m inspired by my progress so far, I hold many state records, and I’m so grateful and want to keep going.

I want to be a success story that can encourage others, because powerlifting has been life-changing for me, and it’s an expensive sport! If money is raised, it would be used solely for meet fees, equipment, and travel expenses.