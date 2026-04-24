Please help me help us

Hello I'm a God fearing and praising single parent female in a bad situation trying to relocate for safety of my family I really don't ask for help actually my parents are deceased and I'm from another state but it's getting to a point where I have to up and leave everything behind again because of something completely out of my control it's heartbreaking and devastating only protection I have is a piece of paper stating to be left alone which we all know is just that a piece of paper I'm desperately in need of funds to safely relocate myself and child to another State under the radar would be ideal any help is so greatly appreciated God bless and thank you all in advance.



