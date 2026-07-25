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Please help me help my cats

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Birkeland

Please help me help my cats

I live rural and I don't have a vehicle to get to emergency situations i need a vehicle nothing fancy preferably 4 wheel drive as the winters are brutal here..the reason I checked the emergency one is my cats are getting sick again with urinary tract crystals from only having access to terrible food. I have two neutered males and one is a Maine coon and he has already been cathetered once my last cat died at 9 years orange tabby weight 30 lbs and he died in 6 hours from first symptom to dead kidney failure and my youngest is orange tabby and he has symptoms of urinary problems..I can't believe they sell such garbage. Any way hills science diet is 50$ for 17lb and I have to go 90miles one direction.my Maine coon is getting pretty miserable and he will need 5000$ surgery any time of let him die, I can't do that. They were all I had when I got home from the hospital after my leg was amputated and I want to know I can take care of them and myself in any situation...there is nothing worse than them telling me their sick and I can't do anything..so I'm asking all you cat lovers to please help me with my wonderful boys and say a prayer for us at least...if beasty needs emergency surgery I need to get him there and paid for I also have a semi feral family I take care of under my trailer 4 kittens calico mom Russian blue daddy they are tame to the a little bit I'm who feeds them b gates poison food but they all need spay and neutering or tgey will explode in numbers especially with the calico...I don't want to be the crazy cat lady..but I will protect them if I can. I want to spend between 5 and 10k for a decent modest vehicle and get a palette of hills science diet as soon as possible and have some in the emergency surgery fund..please help if you can, don't worry about it if not..Beasty Junior and I will be forever grateful for anything especially the power of prayer..I will try and give monthly reports and pictures thanks again all you wonderful cat lovers.....I'm asking for a high number I know but we are a half homeless family that will change our world it would be a miracle...there's a whole lot more to our struggle but I want to focus on the cats if anyone can get this to some of the cat communities in Japan would be awesome. And if beasty and junior raisee enough and are healthy soon I want to expand and investigate the criminals responsibil﻿﻿﻿

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