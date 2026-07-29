Please help me help Goose

On May 6th my dog broke her leg I was able to get her seen and get her a cast 1400.00 later however this morning which so happens to be my birthday her cast fell off it hasn't even been a week that I've received this cast but when I called the vet they say I need to pay for recasting. Times are really hard right now and I'm not working yet I'm due to start working soon just waiting on my background check to clear I'm asking for help to get her cast put back on. Thank you so much