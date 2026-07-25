Please help me help Earl

My poor boy has begun to limp on his back right leg. We have been trying to keep him comfortable with wrapping it and giving him pain meds but it seems to be getting worse. I am the only person working and can't afford to take him to the vet. I can get approved for care credit or the other things that may help so here I am asking if anyone can help me get him the help he needs? It will be greatly appreciated and I will help pay it forward some how.