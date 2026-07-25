Please help me give my amazing daughter a home!

My daughter's dad and I i had a toxic tumultuous relationship. Because of some things that had taken place, The judge had ordered a no contact between my daughters dad and us! So the home that I thought was ours was not. And the evictions started. Somehow, he was able to actually legally evict us 3 times! We are now in a hotel but only until monday because I cannot afford to stay here Any longer! Obviously no one is willing to rent to me! My daughter is the most kindest empathetic, beautifully spirited, person I have ever met! She deserves a place to call home!