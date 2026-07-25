Please help me get vaginal reconstruction

My name is Lanna, some people know by Lili Venus and this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to ask for help with.





In 2023, I underwent a medically necessary surgery that was covered by Medicaid. I did not have this procedure done for cosmetic reasons. I was born with a condition that caused my lady parts to be significantly enlarged and it created ongoing physical problems throughout my life, including irritation, hygiene difficulties, chafing, discomfort, and repeated infections. The condition affected my quality of life enough that Medicaid approved and covered the procedure as medically necessary.





I went into surgery hoping for relief and hoping to finally feel comfortable in my own body.





Instead, my life changed in a way I never imagined.





During the procedure, my right side was completely removed, the left side sustained nerve damage, and tissue was cut too deeply near my vaginal opening. Since that surgery, I have been living with physical pain, emotional pain, and daily challenges that affect nearly every area of my life.





For three years I have been living with the effects of this surgery. I have not been able to have penetrative intimacy. I struggle with recurring infections and constant disruption to my pH balance, which has resulted in repeated prescriptions for antibiotics. That cycle has also affected my gut health and overall well-being.





The physical pain is difficult, but the emotional side has been just as hard.





This is not simply about appearance. This is about function, comfort, confidence, intimacy, and feeling whole in my own body again. It has affected my self-esteem, relationships, and the way I move through everyday life.





I tried to pursue legal action after what happened, but as a college student on Medicaid who does not work full-time, I simply could not afford the enormous costs that come with filing and pursuing a malpractice case. Time passed, and I have now passed the statute of limitations.





For a long time, I felt hopeless.





After searching extensively, I was only able to find two surgeons in the entire country willing to help with my reconstruction case. One estimate was around $50,000 and another was approximately $10,000.





I live in Nashville, Tennessee, and the surgeon I am hoping to see is located in California. Because of that, this fundraiser is not only for the surgery itself. It also covers the many costs that come with trying to rebuild my life and receive care, including:





• Reconstruction surgery costs

• Surgical consultations and medical fees

• Flights from Nashville to California

• Hotel and recovery accommodations

• Transportation during the trip

• Medications and aftercare supplies

• Follow-up appointments

• Time away from work while recovering

• Lost income during the healing process





I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for the chance to heal.





I want relief from pain. I want to feel comfortable in my body again. I want the possibility of intimacy again. I want the chance to feel like myself again.





I also learned that if I choose to have children in the future, reconstruction may be necessary because of how deeply tissue was cut and the increased risk of significant tearing during childbirth.





Asking for help with something this personal is incredibly difficult. I went back and forth about sharing this because it makes me feel vulnerable and exposed. But I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.





If you cannot donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser, sending prayers, or simply helping my story reach someone else means more than you know.





Every donation, every share, every kind message brings me one step closer to healing and reclaiming a part of myself that I lost.





Thank you for reading my story and thank you for helping me get my life back.