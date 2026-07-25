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Please help me get Tom home to Oregon.

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristine Elliott

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristine Elliott

Please help me get Tom home to Oregon.

In 2019 my husband, Tom, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It was a shock to us and our two young boys but it was stable. A few years later Tom had a heart attack and his health was declining but my Papa came to Oregon and took on helping Tom while I worked until he was able to drive again. Then I was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2024 and at the same time my Papa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. A year ago we had two deaths in the family, my Papa (cancer) and my great grandma(stroke), both passed away within a month of each other. Before my Papa passed he asked my husband and I to move to Stockton, CA to help my grandma so we dropped everything and moved to Stockton in March 2025. Things are better for her now and she no longer needs the extra help. Tom's disease is progressing and he is fearful that he will never make it home before it takes him. I want to get my husband back home to Oregon where his brothers, sister, and oldest children live. I have tried to get a job to come up with funds to move but I was fighting a cancer battle and had to have a life saving surgery in which I am not back up to strength, so I am not a good candidate for employment. Getting Tom back to Oregon where he wants to live out the last of the time he has would be such a blessing to him and our family. He has given so much to everyone in his life I wish I could give this to him. Please hear my prayers.

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