Please help me get my teeth fixed to smile again.

Hello my names Alexis. I started this fundraiser to help get my teeth fixed so I'll be able to smile again. If you'd like to take a minute to listen to a little of my story I would be grateful. I have bi polar 1 disorder. Which makes my life increasingly hard. I'm on antipsychotics and have been on them for years. With antipsychotics, number one side affect is tooth loss from dry mouth. It reduces your saliva flow, bacteria multiply rapidly. This allows plaque to build up quickly, drastically accelerating the formation of cavities and gum disease. Also I have been a fentanyl addict for years but have finally gotten clean and have been clean for over a year. Probably will be the biggest accomplishment of my life. I'm sure that did not help my teeth either.. I have no family to speak of so it's just me trying to make it through life and this world alone which isn't easy. I.dont have a boyfriend for help either. I'm completely independent .I have absolutely no help at all but I'm a very stubborn woman and I haven't given up yet. I currently live in a hotel until I can maybe find an apartment and I do not have a car either because it broke down about a month ago. I haven't had it easy in a very long time, and there are little to no recourses out there for me. Trust me, Ive done my research and looked. However I know things will have to get better eventually. I have a part time job but that barely covers the cost of my hotel stay every week..Some days I dont eat, some days I go to the food bank. I've been through so much In my life but I'm very grateful to even still be on this Earth. I just want to be able to smile again. I know to some hearing my situation, teeth should be the last thing on my list but it really does affect the way I feel about myself. And honestly I think I deserve a little bit of help and grace. I don't think i even need a full mouth of implants just a few and maybe some cavity work on a few teeth. I used to have the most beautiful smile. Now I barely smile and when I do my mouth is closed. It's to the point that Ive tried to adjust the way I talk so no one can see my teeth. I'm also In a lot of pain sometimes. it's all the front and side teeth too so there is no hiding that . This has given me horrible self image thoughts and terrible self esteem . I work very hard to survive. If I could just have my smile back I would be forever grateful. I know I'll never be able to afford it on my own no matter how hard I try or how much I try to save up, something always takes the savings away. You know, life? Ive never made a fundraiser before and I don't ask strangers for money I work hard for the things that I do actually have but EVERYONE needs a little bit of help sometimes. I know there's hundreds of better fundraisers than mine with people that really need the money, but if you have a kind heart and want to help someone doing their best in life and is trying and just wants to be able to smile again, I would be forever grateful to you. Thank you for your time in reading my fundraiser. Whether or not you donate thank you for reading a little bit about my story and I hope you all have a blessed day and life!