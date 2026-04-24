PLEASE HELP ME GET MY SON BACK!

Hi, my name is Arreon.. I am the mother of a 6 year old little boy who I love dearly and his father literally set me up last week to have my son taken from my custody temporarily by him! I let him get our son on his 6th birthday 2 weeks ago (6/10) and I haven’t seen him since! I was never informed of a custody court date ahead of time so I missed it and he was granted custody and put NO CONTACT so I am unable to see my baby! This is NOT Fair to myself or my child, and I am needing assistance with a criminal and family lawyer as I fight to clear my name and get my baby back home to me! My baby doesn’t understand what is going on and I pray he’s safe and well as his dad is ONLY doing this out of Spite to hurt me!!! He doesn’t truly love our son and this HURTS, I really MISS MY BABY!!!!