GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Please help me get my kids back!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byCarla Edwards

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carla Edwards

Please help me get my kids back!

My ex-husband of 16 years beat me and my children. He held guns to our heads he took my son to his room five times and told him he was going to have to watch him blow his head off so he’d always remember he was the worst child in the world. He raped me he cheated on me our entire marriage has broken so many bones in my body I can’t count. We went through a whole custody battle and on my birthday this year, which is May 19th, I had my regular visit with my children at McDonald’s. I actually have been dating this woman for less than two months and unbeknownst to me. He already quit. His job packed up and moved to Utah and the divorce decree. He is not a lot to move more than 100 miles without my permission. So after I finished breakfast with my kids, she had drawn up some paperwork that was her own, trying to allow me to say they could take my kids to Utah when I refuse to sign it. She grabbed my hand and tried to force me to sign it, and then she started screaming in the restaurant that I was a drug addict and a drunk and I just got out of jail that morning for a DUI. I am Christian and I do not do drugs and I do not drink. That was the last time I saw them now I get to talk to them three times a week and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 7 and 8 P.m.. My children used to tell me they love me so much now my son doesn’t love me at all. My daughter loved me so much. We were so close both of them were. So my daughter used to love me, then she started telling me she kinda loves me, and now she doesn’t love me at all after I had my ex removed with a protection order two months later, they told their counselor he’d been molesting them. My son is sick all the time he has diarrhea that will last for a week every three weeks because of the medication they’re on and he refuses to take them to Doctor because he was taking the kids Social Security and using it for himself because I am permanently disabled. I went to Social Security and stopped it until the next hearing and the decision. Please help if you can pray for me if you can’t and pray for my children, please share this with anyone you know who might help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve