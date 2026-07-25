Please help me get my kids back!

My ex-husband of 16 years beat me and my children. He held guns to our heads he took my son to his room five times and told him he was going to have to watch him blow his head off so he’d always remember he was the worst child in the world. He raped me he cheated on me our entire marriage has broken so many bones in my body I can’t count. We went through a whole custody battle and on my birthday this year, which is May 19th, I had my regular visit with my children at McDonald’s. I actually have been dating this woman for less than two months and unbeknownst to me. He already quit. His job packed up and moved to Utah and the divorce decree. He is not a lot to move more than 100 miles without my permission. So after I finished breakfast with my kids, she had drawn up some paperwork that was her own, trying to allow me to say they could take my kids to Utah when I refuse to sign it. She grabbed my hand and tried to force me to sign it, and then she started screaming in the restaurant that I was a drug addict and a drunk and I just got out of jail that morning for a DUI. I am Christian and I do not do drugs and I do not drink. That was the last time I saw them now I get to talk to them three times a week and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 7 and 8 P.m.. My children used to tell me they love me so much now my son doesn’t love me at all. My daughter loved me so much. We were so close both of them were. So my daughter used to love me, then she started telling me she kinda loves me, and now she doesn’t love me at all after I had my ex removed with a protection order two months later, they told their counselor he’d been molesting them. My son is sick all the time he has diarrhea that will last for a week every three weeks because of the medication they’re on and he refuses to take them to Doctor because he was taking the kids Social Security and using it for himself because I am permanently disabled. I went to Social Security and stopped it until the next hearing and the decision. Please help if you can pray for me if you can’t and pray for my children, please share this with anyone you know who might help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



