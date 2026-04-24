Please help me get my family home

My fiance was deported back to the Philippines because of the current situations with all of the people being deported she was here on the work visa which got revoked for no reason we have three children and now it's hard for me to make ends meet because the climate of society today everything going up prices of everything super high I work full-time job 62 hours a week and it's still hard to make ends meet we just really need the money for legal fees to fight her deportation and bring her back home when she was never here illegally they seriously deported her for no reason she worked she paid taxes and we were on our way to getting married it's very sad that even hard-working people get deported and all we want to do is take care of our children and live peacefully so if you can help it would be much appreciated I know people don't have much these days but every little bit counts so thank you very much and God bless.