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Please help me get medication and treatments

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAntoinette Webb

Please help me get medication and treatments

Dear friends, family, and kind supporters,

​I am reaching out during one of the most difficult times in my life. Over the past 10 years, I have endured over 20 surgeries and procedures to manage severe medical conditions. Unfortunately, the fight is far from over.

​I am facing another surgery tomorrow, followed by an upcoming spine and neck procedure. The treatment I am currently waiting for my thyroid disease is the very last available treatment option in the entire state of Maine. If my body rejects this treatment, my only remaining option will be to travel to Boston for specialized care, which will mean significantly higher medical costs, travel, and gas expenses.

​On top of these medical battles, I have spent the last two years enduring constant court dates due to domestic violence—having to represent myself through it all. Navigating this immense stress while fighting for my safety and my rights has taken a devastating toll on my body physically.

​To make matters worse, insurance has denied coverage for critical aspects of my care, as well as the thyroid medication I desperately need every day. Because I have been out of my medication for weeks, my health has declined rapidly, causing severe heart complications and affecting my other organs. Over the last month, my blood sugar has been dangerously crashing into the 20s and 30s, causing me to lose consciousness multiple times. I have also went into anaphylactic shock multiple times that had stopped my breathing requiring 4 epipens, CPR and hospital visits. I desperately need this medicine and medical treatment so I can stabilize, heal, and be here to take care of myself and my twins. Through all of this, I've been able to keep up with work and volunteering weekly for the elderly and veterans for the past 7 years. It breaks my heart that as of today I can no longer help them until I am better.

​Between non-covered medical bills, daily prescriptions, and the costly travel/gas needed to get to and from medical appointments, the financial strain on our family has become overwhelming.

​We are humbly asking for your help to take this burden off our family so I can focus on healing and being there for my children. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

  1. ​Paying for vital daily medications and non-covered prescriptions
  2. ​Out-of-pocket medical treatment, procedure, and surgery costs
  3. ​Travel and gas expenses for local and potential out-of-state medical visits
  4. ​Basic support for our family while I am recovering

​If you are able to donate, any amount—no matter how small—is a profound blessing. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. Any and all help and prayers are greatly appreciated.

​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and generosity during this heavy season.


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