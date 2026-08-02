Please help me get me get my mom home to Alberta

My 70-year-old mother is intubated and alone in an ICU in Ontario after a medical emergency. Days before she collapsed, she was sexually assaulted by an individual she was trying to help. She has endured a lifetime of abuse, and these should be years of dignity, not isolation far from family.





I'm in Alberta with no money to reach her bedside, stay with her, or bring her home so I can care for her. Every day she remains alone is heartbreaking.





Please, if you can help us with our fundraiser to cover travel to Ontario and the costs to bring her safely home to Alberta so I can care for her during recovery. God, my wife and supporters have kept me steady through this darkness.





Please help so my mother does not face this alone and can spend her remaining years with those who love her.





Any help, prayer, or share is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for standing with us in this time of need.