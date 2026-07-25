Please help me get married I have a disability.

Please Help Me Get Married and Bring My Family Back Together

My name is Haitham, and I am a 24-year-old young man with a simple dream: to marry the woman I love and build a stable family life. Unfortunately, despite my efforts, I have not been able to save enough money to make this dream come true.

In my culture, marriage requires significant financial responsibilities. I need approximately $4,000 for the marriage dowry and around $5,000 for wedding expenses, bedroom furniture, and basic preparations for starting a home. These costs have become a barrier that I cannot overcome alone.

My life has been very challenging in recent years. I suffer from severe digestive problems and ongoing health difficulties that affect my ability to move and work normally. I also take medications for my mental health, which have helped me cope but have also affected my daily energy and ability to live a normal life.

I try my best to provide through my YouTube channel, but the income is only enough to cover our basic living expenses. I live with my father, who suffers from kidney failure and needs regular dialysis treatments twice every week. Watching him struggle with this illness has been extremely painful for me. My mother also suffered from kidney failure and sadly passed away two years ago, leaving a deep sadness in our family.

Today, our home feels incomplete. My sisters are married and have their own families, and at home there is only me, my younger brother, and my younger sister caring for my father and managing our daily life.

My dream of marriage is not only about starting my own family. I hope to bring someone into our home who can help us rebuild our family’s sense of warmth and stability — someone who can share life with me, help care for our home, prepare meals, and support my father during his difficult journey.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am asking for a chance to overcome a financial obstacle that has prevented me from taking this important step. Any support, no matter how small, will bring me closer to marriage, stability, and creating a caring home for my family.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who takes the time to read my story, share it, or support me. Your kindness could change my life and help my family begin a new chapter filled with hope.

May God reward you for your generosity and compassion.



