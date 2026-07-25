Please help me get back to work...

Hello all,

First, I want to thank you all for reading and considering helping me with this. May peace and love go to you all. I am making this Fundraiser for myself. I'm finding this challenging, but I don't know how else to get the help I need. In 2021, I lost my other half to Complications of GVHD (graft-versus-host disease). After that, I adopted 2 of his children and raised them until they turned 18. Boy, was that a chore, but none of their actual relatives wanted to do so, and I couldn't let them go into state custody. So anyway, since 2021, I have been using my own vehicle to be a delivery driver to support my household. Well, about 3 weeks ago my vehicle just quit running, and I have exhausted all of my funds trying to get it fixed. To no avail... so I am here asking for help to get a new vehicle. So that I can work and pay my bills. I have tried to get vehicle loans, and my credit is good, but I can't work. I can't make a down payment to buy one or get the loan. Catch-22 much, but I digress.

So, if one or many People can help me get to my goal of $15,000.00. I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you again for reading. Also, thank you in advance for contributing if you feel the need or want to. Have a Blessed and wonderful Life...