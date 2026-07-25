Please help me get back on my feet

My name is Sean, I lost my job a few months ago and just recently started working again. I wasn't able to pay my mortgage so my mortgage company tried to see if I was eligible for a thing to where they put my payments to the end of my loan, turns out I am not eligible so I owe them $2,500. Along side me trying to play catch up, my truck decides to mess up and will possibly need a rebuild on the motor or I can get a used one for $4,000 but the rebuild is pretty much the same price. I just need to make sure I have reliable transportation to and from work, I really like this job and I dont want my truck messing me up having a good job. Im very overwhelmed and dont know what to do anymore.

God bless.