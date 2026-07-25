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Please Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Goal€10,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byKat To

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kat To

Please Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Hi, I honestly never thought I would be the person creating a fundraiser for myself.

For most of my life, I have been the person trying to help others. Asking for help myself feels incredibly difficult, but I have reached a point where I need to admit that I can’t fix everything alone.

I used to have a stable career and worked as a deputy director. I lost that job because the company was struggling financially, and for the past year, I have been trying to find stable work again. I keep applying, going to interviews and trying, but so far, I have faced rejection after rejection.

After losing my job, I tried to build my own business. It happened during a very difficult period of my life, and things did not work out the way I hoped. I ended up in debt, and since then, I have been doing everything I can just to survive and keep up with my payments.

I have sold almost everything I could sell. I am still looking for a full-time job and I currently have a part-time job, but it is simply not enough. For a long time now, I have often been eating only one meal a day because after paying what I have to pay, there is barely anything left for food.

I am not asking anyone to fix my entire life. I am asking for a chance to breathe, buy food without worrying, catch up on the most urgent payments and give myself enough time to find stable work and rebuild my life.

I know many people are struggling, and I completely understand if you cannot donate. Even sharing this fundraiser would mean more to me than I can say.

I am still trying. I am still applying for jobs. I am still working. I just need some help getting back on my feet.

Thank you for reading this.


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