Please help me get a place for me and my children

Hi my name is Lily Nowell and I have two Lily girl under two and we have been trying to save for a home but we are struggling to get by I’m on my own trying to figure this out I don’t really have any one to ask for help on getting a home but maybe with ur help u can help me get them a home to grow up in I had left a man bc of abuse and now I’m a mom of two try to make my way but I need a fresh start some where