Please help me get a mobile home

My name is Lenora, I have worked since I was 14 years old. I had great parents who taught me I could be and do anything if I worked hard enough, it would pay off.I did and raised 2 children by myself.. I've never asked for anything. I worked 70 hours a week and went to Cosmetology School full time.By the age of 40 I bought and paid for 3 acres of land behind my parents land. had a double wide, but when kids grew up, I bought a tiny house {barn}. In 2009 my dad was diagnosed with COPD and was under hospice care at home. He ask me if I would move in and help take care of him, my mom and grandson. I had other silbing, but they said they had there own lifes and could'nt help..My mother was in stage 2 of dementia.In 2003 I had a grandson that was born with Degeorge Sydrone. { same Sydrone as "the boy in the bubble, also "the mask"} My parents started raising him {Jamie} at birth. Jamie was there whole world. Doctors had informed us if he was lucky, he may live until 3 years old. we were told he would be mute, blind, never walk, and a common cold could kill him because they didn't know if he had an immune system nor how stronge it was. He was on 15 diffrent meds a day. I had a strong praying momma and praise God he is 23 years old today. He is slow and will never be able to drive due to his slow reflex. His head is larger than other kids and his palsey causes the left side of his lip to drup down. He's perfect to me. I had my hands full, but I refused to put my parents in a home and I would not give up on my Grandson. My father died March 11, 2011.My dad had ask me several times to promise him I would take care of my mom and Jamie. I always reasured him I would. He left my mother enough to pay off every bill they had. I continued to care for both my mom and jamie. In march of 2014 my david came and pick up my mom to supposely have lunch. when he dropped her off, he had said he would come and get her next friday and carry her out to lunch again. Two days later, he walked in and ask my mom for her check book and debit card. He was a drug addict. I stood up and told him to leave and don't every come and try to ask her for money. I called the Law out to have him removed, little did I know my brother had taken my mother to a crooked lawyer and got power of attnorey over her and had her will changed so everything would go to him. His Lawery { William Tetterson} of Camden S.C had his secretary of 22 yrs Wittnessed the paper in his office Debra Branham. Of Camden S.C She was also the Probate judge that handled my mothers. estate. Not once were we, Me and 2 other sibling notificed of what my brother was doing.I had moved to sumter and hired a law. Because of the corruption of Kershaw County THE SUPREME COURT OF SOUTH CAROLINA voided Judge Branham ruling and ordered the Sumter County Probate Judge Dale Atkinson was to be the only Judge to handle my mothers estate. Kershaw county could not have any say in anything pretaining to my mothers estate. Both my sister and I agreed she would be representative of our moms estate. biggest mistake I ever made was trusting her. My parents owed 3 mobile home. 2 were rentals and 1 was my parents home. 4 months later I was severed with papers stating all 3 homes were sold. I went before the Judge which was in Kershaw county. I gave them a copy of the SUPREME COURT OF SOUTH CAROLINA RULING, Also the ruling from Probate Judge Dale Atkinson. Judge Trapp took a 5 minute recess then came back in and said he had take with judge Todd and they had the right to sale them. my niece was the only one there,. and had stated judge Todd is my Lawyer, . My father had built on a spare bedroom.the room is still standing and trees have grown up so high that I am unable to clear the area where my parents home once sat. I had stored everything i had bought in my 2 story barn. they burned it to the ground.This was a large 4 bedroom home. Judge Dale Atkinson had ordered my brother not to take anything from my parents home. He took everything so everything I had bought burned.I can't finance a home until I get property in my name and out of my mothers. my siblings have been dogding me so I can't serve papers on them. They destoryed the well, took meter on pole. If need be, I have pictures, all documents. I am now running there names in news paper to inform them this is going to court. if they don't respond within 30 days, the land will be mine and grandsons. With all of the corruption, you would think a Lawery would jump on this case. I did get a lawyer though Legal aid and he is the one handleing the paperwork to go back before Judge Atkinson, I am on disablity. My parents never put my grandson on disablity, just medicaid. And I refuse to put him on it also. I am blessed I still have him. I was looking at some single wides. But the Kershaw county won't let you down size.my brother didn't pay any taxes on property nor mobile homes, by the time we got it back it had been 3 years. in order to save homes and property, I sold my 3 acers and paid them up to date. I have nothing left. I still have my Lord and Savior and my grandson.