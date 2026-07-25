Please help me fix my dog

My dog Raya is the best dog you could ask for and recently she got injured and her leg was broken and in order to fix it its costs 5000 and thats something we dont have especially since we just had our son 5 months ago. Raya loves my children and my family and loves to run and play and her and my 4 year old are best friends and I just want to give her the best life she could possibly have and I really need the help. Thank you and I appreciate anyone who chooses to help.