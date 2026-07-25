PLEASE HELP ME FINISH MY DEGREE!

Help Me Finish School and Start My Career in Human Resources

Hello everyone,

My name is Nancy, and I’m reaching out with a humble request for support as I work toward one of the biggest goals of my life—completing my education at Gwinnett Technical College and beginning my career in Human Resources.

Going back to school has been an investment in my future. I’ve worked hard to stay committed to my education because I believe that earning my degree will open the door to a stable and meaningful career where I can make a positive impact by helping people grow and succeed in the workplace.

Right now, I’m only $300 away from being able to continue and complete this important step in my journey. While it may seem like a small amount, it’s a significant obstacle for me at this moment. Raising these funds will allow me to stay on track and move one step closer to graduating and building a better future.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. Every dollar brings me closer to my goal.

Your kindness and support are more than a financial gift they’re an investment in my future. I hope that one day I’ll be able to pay this generosity forward by helping others achieve their own goals.

Thank you for believing in me and for being part of my journey.

With gratitude,

Nancy



