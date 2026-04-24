PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY MISSING SISTER

My name is Alexander Klepach (64) and I am living every sibling's worst nightmare.

My sister, Tatiana Klepach (66), the person I grew up with, laughed with, and leaned on through every stage of life - gas gone missing overseas!





She and I were very close growing up together. Later, she moved to another city to follow her passion for helping children. She worked as a kindergarten teacher and child psychologist, dedicating her life to nurturing young lives, until she eventually retired there.





Until the spring of 2026, we stayed in touch regularly. Then, without warning, all communication stopped. Now, when I try to call, her home phone is answered by a stranger who claims not to know her. Her cell phone is answered by a different stranger.

I don't even know if she is still in her apartment.





I have reached out to everyone I know, but no one has been able to help!

And while I desperately want to go myself, I have been warned it could be dangerous for me to travel there.

I am trapped in a helpless position: I cannot file a missing person report without being there in person to prove my identity, and I have no other family who could do it for me.

Our parents and all close relatives are gone..





That is why I am asking for help.

The funds raised here will go directly toward the urgent costs of finding her, including:





Hiring a private investigator or a lawyer who understands the system Printing and distributing flyers to raise awareness on the ground Covering international communication and coordination expenses Possible travel there to push for official action Other necessary expenses directly related to finding her





Tatiana is not just some "missing person". She is loving, intelligent, and generous woman

who spent her life helping children grow and thrive. She is my only sister, my last relative alive, and the thought of losing her without answers is unbearable.





I cannot do this without help. Please, if you are able, donate to support the search for her. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to finding her. And if you cannot give, please share this campaign widely - it could reach someone who knows something, or someone who can help. From the depths of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your support during this painful journey.

Thank you!





Alexander Klepach

(260)490-4414



















