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Please Help Me Find Hope Again

Goal€15,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAhmed Hossain

Please Help Me Find Hope Again

Please Help Me Find Hope Again

Hello,

My name is Ahmed Hossain, and I am from Bangladesh. Today, I am writing this with a heavy heart.

I came to Portugal with hope and dreams of building a better future for my family. To make this journey possible, I had to take on a large amount of debt. I truly believed that if I worked hard, I could repay what I owed and help my loved ones live a better life.

The reality has been much harder than I ever imagined.

I work very long hours, often up to 14 hours a day, doing physically demanding work. Every day is exhausting, but even after working so hard, I am still struggling to survive and repay my debts. I am also still learning Portuguese, which makes finding better opportunities even more difficult.

The hardest part is being away from my family. I miss my wife, my mother, and the rest of my family every single day. Many nights I cry because I feel helpless and worry about them. It has been a long time since I was able to hold them or spend time with them.

Because of my heavy debt, I cannot even afford to return to Bangladesh to see my family. More than anything, I dream of going home, hugging my wife, seeing my mother again, and spending even a little time with the people I love.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for a chance to breathe, to reduce the burden of my debts, and to move forward with hope.

My biggest dream is to become financially independent. If I can reduce my debt, I hope that one day I can return to Bangladesh and start a small business of my own, so I can earn an honest living and support my family without depending on anyone.

If you can help me with any amount, no matter how small, it would mean more than words can express. Your kindness would not only provide financial relief—it would also give me hope that I can see my family again and build a better future.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others. That simple act could help my story reach someone who is able to help.

If you would like to know more about my situation, I am willing to answer questions and provide the documents I have privately.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story. May God bless you and your family for your kindness and generosity.

With sincere gratitude,

Ahmed Hossain


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