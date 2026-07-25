Please help me fight all my health problems

In 2018 I was experiencing severe headaches, blurry vision and vertigo. Eventually it led to a seizure and temporary facial paralysis of the left side of my face. I was rushed to the hospital thinking I had a stroke.





After a lot of blood work and imaging it was confirmed I had inoperable Basal Ganglia Calcification located in the Basal Ganglia part of my brain. I have been treated by OSU medical centers in Columbus and Dublin Ohio. After a lot of different medications and care i was stabilized for the most part up to 2023.





From 2018 to 2023 it had almost doubled in size causing the seizures to return and become more frequent. Due to the excess amount of seizures I was forced to stop operating my Landscaping business i started in 2014. I was forced to sell everything I had of value and survive off my savings.





I had contacted an attorney and filed for disability and was denied. We filed an appeal and i was granted a disability hearing in October of 2025. I received the 2nd denial 2 days before Christmas. So my attorney filed another appeal. The appeal review process takes 6 months to 2 years. My attorney checks with the disability department every 90 days to see if my appeal has been reviewed, and as of today it still has not been reviewed.





So for the past 2 years I have been searching for remote jobs and using tiktok as a source of income. In February I was removed from the tiktok creators program for reasons never fully explained to me. So I have been surviving my financial issues and supporting my 2 children I have primary custody of and my dog Buttercup by receiving donations from my amazing followers.





I have recently been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, scarring and tissue shrinkage of my left lung, and also left axis deviation right Bundle Branch Block in my heart. I also have COPD, use oxygen and now wear a life alert wrist watch because of the increase of my seizures.





Thank you for helping me





Nathan