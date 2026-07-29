PLEASE HELP ME

I have a $3000 school loan. I need to pay Pay off before I can start my nursing school and I also got rear ended and my car was totaled and I have $2000 to pay off on that and I am very broke. I'm a single mom of two kids and I just need some help and I have not been able to get a personal loan so I thought why not try to ask for some help. The worst people could say is no thank you and have a blessed day.