Please help me during my recovery from surgery

My name is john betts, I am a father who's down on his luck. I have a high grade partial thickness tear in my supraspinatus tendon, and a SLAP tear in my right shoulder, and a frayed rotator cuff, and a SLAP tear in my left shoulder. The recovery time for both shoulders will be around 8-12 months, atleast. I am not sure if ill be able to work during this time. Any help would be appreciated, at the very least PLEASE share this everywhere. Thank you and bless you!