Please Help Me Create a Safe Home for My Family

My name is Hannah, and I am a domestic violence survivor who made the difficult decision to leave an abusive relationship to protect myself and my children. While escaping was the right choice, starting over has come with many challenges.





I am currently 8 months pregnant and considered high-risk, which means I am unable to work at this time. My focus must be on maintaining my health and ensuring the safe delivery of my baby. Because of my pregnancy and medical circumstances, I have no way to earn the income needed to secure stable housing for my family right now.





I am asking for help covering approximately 5 to 6 months of housing expenses while I recover from childbirth, care for my newborn, and work toward getting back on my feet. These funds will help with rent, utilities, deposits, and essential household needs so my children and I can have a safe and stable place to live during this critical time.





Like many survivors, I have learned that leaving abuse is only the first step. Rebuilding a life from scratch takes time, resources, and support. I am doing everything I can to create a better future for my children, but I cannot do it alone.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much to us.





Thank you for helping us move from survival to stability. Your kindness and generosity will help provide a safe home and a fresh start for my children, my new baby, and me.





With gratitude,





Hannah