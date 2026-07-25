Please help me catch up on my mortgage

I’m asking for help during a difficult financial period. Due to unexpected financial challenges, I’ve fallen behind on my mortgage and am currently three payments behind. I’m working hard to catch up before the situation becomes more serious.





My goal is to raise funds to cover my overdue mortgage payments so I can keep my home while I continue getting back on stable financial footing. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my mortgage and related housing expenses.





I’m committed to improving my financial situation, and this assistance would give me the breathing room I need to get caught up and avoid the risk of losing my home.





If you’re unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity are sincerely appreciated.





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