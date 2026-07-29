Please help me care for my dog

Hello! I am the owner of a boxer-labrador dog that is facing some serious health issues. Last September, he had seizures and he was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital where they were able to save him. We learned that he has diabetes which caused the seizures. He also has very weak hind legs now due to muscle loss, arthritis, and hip problems. He is able to walk on his own to a limited extent and with the aid of a harness that allows a person to help him stand and walk. As if these weren't enough issues to deal with, his eyes have recently begun to develop cataracts and I can tell that his eyesight is already hampered. Through my own research online I have discovered a couple products that can be very beneficial in treating his hind legs, hips, and arthritis and also the cataracts in his eyes. However, I do not have any money to buy these items which could help him quite a lot. I am legitimately broke except for around $30 in cash. I'm not able to work at this time because I am struggling with both mental and physical health issues myself. Every day is a real challenge. My dog is a big part of my life, I love him dearly, and I need him very much, as he helps me deal with everyday life. I honestly would not even use a crowdfunding platform if I was able to pay for his care on my own, but unfortunately I'm unable to do that at this time. I would be extremely grateful for any amount that you can give. The money will strictly go to my dog's care!!! I will also try to provide updates about any progress that he makes. Thank you so much in advance!!!