Please help me buy a CPAP Machine

My name is Valeria and I'm 42 years old. I have been having health problems over the last few years. Today I received a diagnosis of Sleep Apnea from my pulminologist. She gave me a medical equipment order for the CPAP machine but unfortunately my BC/BS insurance will not cover it until I meet my ridiculously high deductible of $8,500.00. So I am having to search online for a machine i can purchase myself for a lower price. If you are able I could really use your help coming up with the money to buy one. Thank you for reading my story