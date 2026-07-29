Please help me bury my daddy...Randy Smith

My daddy passed away suddenly 5/31/26 his life insurance was canceled last week. My dad was a good man and he tou he'd alot of lives and anyone who knew him knows he would help anyone as best he could he was always there in anyone's time of need please if anyone out there has ever been touched by my dad's generosity please pay it forward and help us bury him. I'm at a loss as to where to even start all I know is the funeral home wants half of the cost down and that's a Little over 5,000 before they will even post his obituary!! Both my parents are on disability, if u find it in your hearts please help no contribution is too small nor unappreciated...thank you all so much