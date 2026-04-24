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Please Help Me Bring Queenie Home🥺

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaVena Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by LaVena Brown

Please Help Me Bring Queenie Home🥺

Hello everyone, I am reaching out for help to bring my beloved 5-year-old American Bully, Queenie, back home to me in Tucson, Arizona. Queenie is an incredibly special girl—gentle, well-mannered, and fully obedience-trained. Sadly, due to a difficult situation, I had to be away for a couple of years. During that time, she was left with people who kept her entirely outside. When I finally returned, my financial situation was tight, and Queenie had to be admitted to the SPCA in Richmond, Virginia. The Richmond SPCA has been absolutely wonderful, taking amazing care of her and keeping her safe. However, a shelter is no place for a family member, and Queenie belongs back by my side. I am finally in a position to give her the indoor, loving home she deserves here in Arizona—I just need help covering the financial hurdle of getting her across the country. 


Because Richmond, VA is over 2,300 miles away from Tucson, moving a larger dog like Queenie safely requires professional ground transportation. Due to her breed, she cannot fly on standard airlines, so a dedicated pet transport service is required to drive her across the country safely with proper climate control and rest stops. The total cost to completely clear her shelter fees, secure her travel health certificates, and pay for her cross-country transport is significant. The funds will go toward professional ground transport (VA to AZ), covering the cost of a vetted, USDA-registered pet transporter, fuel, and safe boarding along the route, as well as shelter release and care fees to finalize everything with the Richmond SPCA. 


Any amount you can contribute gets Queenie one mile closer to Arizona. If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing this link with your friends, family, or animal rescue networks. Queenie has spent too long waiting for me, and I am doing everything in my power to bring her home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping us reunite.

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