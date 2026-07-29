Please Help Me Bring My Wife and Newborn Home Afte

My wife just went through a Caesarean Section (CS) to safely deliver our baby. By God’s grace, both she and our newborn survived the delivery and are stable in the hospital.





But right now, I am stuck in a painful situation. The hospital bill for her surgery, medication, and care is about ₦600,000, and I am unable to clear it on my own. Until it is paid, I cannot bring my wife and baby home.





I never imagined I would be in this position, asking for help at such a delicate moment in my life. All I want now is to hold them both and bring them home safely.





Please, if you can support us with anything—no matter how small—it would mean the world to my family. If you cannot donate, kindly help by sharing this with others.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



