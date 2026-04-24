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Please Help Me Bring Jimmy Home

Goal$7,000 AUD
Raised$100 AUD

Fundraiser created byFrancisca Martinez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Francisca Martinez

Please Help Me Bring Jimmy Home

Estranged from my family from a very young age, I have had to navigate much of life without a strong support system. After years of difficult personal experiences and the devastating loss of a pregnancy, I was left with one beautiful soul who became my family... my Maine Coon, Jimmy.


Jimmy is not “just a cat” to me, he is my emotional support, my comfort, my family, and one of the deepest bonds I have in my life. Due to difficult personal circumstances, Jimmy and I became separated, and I am now desperately trying to bring him safely home.


Being apart from him for the past year has been heartbreaking. I think about him every single day. Anyone who has deeply loved an animal will understand the pain of being separated from them and not being able to protect, comfort, or care for them yourself.

Recently, after receiving another photo of Jimmy (photo of him on the card board box), I knew in my heart that I cannot give up on bringing him home. I truly believe he needs me just as much as I need him.


Sadly, the costs involved are overwhelming for someone living week to week on a part-time income. Australia requires imported pets to go through a very strict and expensive process that includes:

  1. pet courier expenses (mandatory),
  2. import permits and health certificates,
  3. pre-travel veterinary checks,
  4. and mandatory quarantine costs on arrival.


I have already managed to cover some of Jimmy’s veterinary expenses myself, but one of his important certificates expires on July 23rd. If he cannot travel before then, much of the process — and expense — will need to begin again from the start.


I feel deeply embarrassed asking for help, but I am really struggling to do this alone.

Please, if you understand what it’s like to love a pet more than anything in the world, help me bring my Jimmy home 😔.


Every donation, no matter how small, helps us move one step closer to being reunited. And if you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world.


Thank you for reading, caring, and helping bring Jimmy home.

~ Fran & Jimmy


P.S. I will be adding an expense break down shortly.

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