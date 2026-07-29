Please Help Me Better My Future

Hello my name is Matthew. I just started my own LLC to try to better my situation but unfortunately, I only means to work and get around is in dire need of mechanical help. I am unable to do what is needed now because it’s such a high expense. I want to work and provide for my family and make a better life for myself, but I need help. My truck needs a motor. My truck needs suspension work. It is about to go down completely and if that happens, I am unable to provide please help. thank you and God bless.