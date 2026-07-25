Please Help me be a figure skater!

Hello u can call me amya/anya! Right now i am sixteen and living in one of the smallest city in indonesia with no ice rink. For a long time i always have a passion for figure skating wether its on the ice or off ice. My passion came from the beautiful artistary from skaters who give a meaning behind every glide of their blades, and each step sequence each jump each spin makes me fell inlove with it even more, but as an indonesian its hard to find any support for my passion due to Indonesia being a tropical island and very low appreciated. Another thing is that that i cant begin my journey to be a competitive figure skater is because of my current economic situation not just because of rupiah being low but also my money is low so trying to buy any equipment is hard since i think it would be a waste to spend it on something "impossible" , not only that i am already starting late which makes my progress even slower. So that's why i wanna show this world how far i can go and beat the impossible even if i can't make it to the olympics i wanna show every tropical islander and everyone who thinks they can't achieve anything due to their backgroud that there is still hope. I am only one person but i know im not alone so i hope to everyone who reads this can donate as much as they can and help me start my journey.





right now i am posting edits on tiktok to about my interest but i hope using social media will help more people see this.





with love and hope - anya❤️‍🔥