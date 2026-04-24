Please help me and my pets

My car is giving me problems and I use my car to support me and my dog and 2 cats. I do Instacart, door dash, Lyft, and Uber. Without my car, I can't take car of me and my animals and bills. Also, I just found out Friday, my landlord is wanting me out bye August 1, cause he is selling my Apartment. Im in a hard place and need help fast. Please help !!!