Please Help Me and My Mommy To Have A New Home

My name is L.. I am 9 years old. I live in Turkey at the moment with my mommy. We had a home before but we lost it. Now we don't have a home. My mommy says we want to go back to and have our own house again. Just me and her. A small house with a door and a window and a bed for me and a bed for mommy. She cries sometimes at night but she thinks I am sleeping. I hear her. I want to help her but I am too small. She says we need 6300$ to start our life again. I don't know how to get that. But maybe if many people give a little bit, it will add up. I just want a home with my mommy. A place where nobody can tell us to leave. If you can help us, we will not cry at nights anymore. Thank you for reading my words. I wrote them myself. Mommy helped me with the hard ones