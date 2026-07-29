Please help me and my journey

My name is Dana Rivera, I am raising my granddaughter ariana.she has to do alot for me.becouse I have colon metastatic colonial stage 4. And Alpha-1. I can't do my infusions for my liver because chemo it spread and grew in my liver. Last treatments, so they added 2 more chemos but had to take them away. I need to make sure my granddaughter is taken care of I can barely do anything my eyesight has gotten really bad.can barely eat from chemo mouth. And feelings in my feet and hands are numb and tingling.