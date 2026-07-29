Please help me after tragedy.

On March 25th, 2025, my life changed forever when my second husband died from a sudden and tragic accident. I watched him bleed out, and just two days later, my first husband took my daughter from me, saying I was too unstable to be a mother because of my grief. Shortly before all of this, I was diagnosed with heart failure and have been on social security ever since. My husband was my caretaker and my best friend. When he died, I lost everything—our home, car, bank accounts, and all of our belongings. I couldn’t afford to keep up with bills on social security alone.





I was forced to move across Michigan, from Grand Haven to Monroe, to stay with my mom and stepdad. They are severe alcoholics and offered no emotional support, shutting me out most of the time. After a couple months, I stayed with a friend, but that situation fell apart when I learned he was struggling with addiction and was married. Since August 2024, I’ve struggled to find a place to call home, been in and out of the hospital because of my heart, and have been homeless off and on. Recently, I found a man in Toledo who rents out rooms at a price I can afford, but I need help to secure a room, buy a bed, and get a few necessities. My credit is damaged, and I’m working to rebuild it, but it takes time.





After the tragic loss of my husband and the loss of contact with my daughter, I’m trying to rebuild my life. Any donations will go towards that purpose. I need to be in a better place so I can fight for the right to see my daughter and have a stable place for us to be together. Your support means the world to me as I work to create a safe and hopeful future.