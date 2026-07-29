Please Help Me Achieve My Goals!

Hello! My name is Anna and I am 26 years old with an amazing 2 year old son. I and my son are currently having to live with one of my friends and I am desperately needing a way to get money so I can buy a car and get my son do his doctors appointments and to just be able to be a responsible parent and be able to get jobs to bring in money but currently I can’t do that because I have no transportation and or money to do anything. Please, if ANYONE cares, please at least send something, anything helps!! Thank you!!