Please help living in car have job

We are a couple I got hurt a while back so we lost are place we are currently living in a car with no means to cook I have a full time job we are trying to save to get a apartment but paying for gass to keep us cool in the night and eating fast food we are not able to save money for deposit to get a apartment please help the heat is taking it's toll on are vehicle it won't last much longer trying to run it through out the night to stay some what cool the AC I now only working for short periods of time we truly need help I don't like to ask for help I'm doing everything I can I'm working it is putting a stress on are relationships we never had problems before this and we will work through this but we are asking for help so please donate to are cause or if you have any side work I can fix anything car homes please help thank you John